Zion Lutheran Rummage Sale and Lunch to be held

Zion Lutheran Rummage Sale and Lunch to be

Zion Lutheran Church, 1301 N. State Street, Litchfield will have their Rummage/Bake Sale on Friday, Oct. 11 from noon until 5 p.m. A $3 bag sale will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8-11 a.m.

Zion school gym will have 56 tables of clothing and accessories of all sizes, household and decorating items, antiques, toys, books, linens, jewelry, plants, small appliances, and furniture.

Lunch, will be served before and during the sale, on Friday, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., featuring Heidelberg cheese soup, chili, sloppy joes and hot dogs you may eat at the church or carryout. A variety of homemade cakes, pies, and cookies will also be available.