Zeidler earns lifetime membership in Top of the Table

Zeidler earns lifetime membership in Top of the

CARLINVILLE (April 5, 2018) – Carl W. Zeidler, certified financial planner, has been approved for life and qualifying membership in the 2018 Million Dollar Round Table’s Top of the Table. Zeidler, president of Wall Street Financial Group, Inc., in Carlinville, has 30 years of membership in MDRT and 10 years of Top of the Table qualification.

Top of the Table status is the highest level of MDRT membership and places Zeidler among the top professionals in the global life insurance and financial services industry. It recognizes him for demonstrating exceptional professional knowledge, client service and ethical conduct.

Zeidler is a graduate of Alton High School and earned a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Illinois and a master of science degree in financial services from The American College.

