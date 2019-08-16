Youth take part in canning workshop

Youth participated in the U of I Extension Youth Pickle Canning Workshop are, front, from left, Heidi Kahl, Anna Cloninger, Cara Winningham and Caleb Cloninger; back, Rueben McMillin, Maris Brill, Ariyah Stuemke and Aven Pickett.

Youth from Macoupin County participated in a 4-H Pickle Canning Workshop sponsored by the University of Illinois Extension.

The workshop was held on Wednesday, July 31 at the Extension office. Youth learned basic canning skills and safety tips. U of I Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator, Lisa Peterson, was on hand to guide the youth in step-by-step canning procedures.

Youth were able to take home their very own jar of homemade pickles.

For more information on this program or youth programs in Macoupin County contact the Extension office at 217-854-9604 or go online to