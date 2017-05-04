Youth sports camp information

Several area sports camps are being offered in various sports beginning later this month of May.

Boys Basketball

Carlinville boys basketball coach Alan Cooper will host several camps, beginning with a Mini-Dribbler Camp May 8-12 for players in first and second grade.

The four-day camp will provide the kids a chance to learn and practice basic basketball skills like dribbling, passing and shooting. Instruction and practice fundamentals will be provided the first three days of the camp. On the fourth day , there will be contests and competitions.

The camp will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 8-12 at the Demuzio Sports Center Gym. Campers should have gym shorts/shirt and clean shoes. Registration forms may be mailed to the school or dropped off at the high school office.

Call Coach Cooper at 854-3106, ext. 249 with any questions. Cost is $15 per camper.

—

Carlinville boys basketball Future Cavies camp takes place for players who will be in the fourth through seventh grade next school year. The camp takes place on May 24-26 at the Carlinville Middle School gymnasium. Cost is $35 per camper.

Sixth and seventh graders will meet from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., with fourth and fifth graders meeting from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. each day.

The camp will provide a chance for campers to prepare for the upcoming season. Coach Cooper, the coaching staff and players will instruct and provide the opportunity to practice fundamentals in shooting, passing and dribbling. An emphasis will also be placed on team play during each session, along with contests.

—

A boys and girls basketball Offensive Skills Camp takes place June 1-2 at Carlinville High School.

The morning session is 8 a.m. to noon, followed by a 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. afternoon session.

Camp fee is $25 and checks should be made payable to Gary Bowker, director of the camp. Bowker has 25 years of basketball coaching experience, winning over 300 games in 17 years at Pana High School.

Boys and girls entering grades eight through 12 are eligible to attend the camp. It will focus on shooting and scoring, including basic fundamentals of shooting and practice habits. Topics will include Form Shooting, Free Throws, Catch and Shoot, Three Point Shot, Getting Open and Attack Areas.

Registration forms should be returned as soon as possible to Gary Bowker, 802 Holly St., Pana, IL 62557.

Volleyball

Carlinville volleyball will hold a camp for players from elementary school through seniors in high school at the Demuzio Center May 23-26.

The high school players camp will meet form 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and middle school/elementary school campers will meet from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Forms can be picked up from the middle school office and returned to Coach Hammann at the middle school.

A free open gym will take place on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for elementary and middle school students. High school students will also practice from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and positional work will rotate from week to week from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. These open gyms will take place starting May 31 at the Demuzio Sports Center.

Contact coach Fran Struble for more information.

—

A free mini-camp for volleyball players in second through sixth grade will take place May 12 and May 15-18 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Carlinville Middle School.

Forms have been handed out in PE classes at Primary School and at the Intermediate School they can be picked up in the office. Return to the respective schools.

Athletes must war tennis shoes, a rubber band to tie their hair back and shorts or pants to practice. Kneepads are not required. Athletes can catch bus No. 5 from the Primary School or bus No. 13 from he Intermediate School. The buses will bring them to the Middle School, where parents can pick them up at 5:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Basketball camps will be ongoing for the girls basketball program at CHS, May 30 through June 2 at the Demuzio Sports Center.

Girls entering grades three through six will camp from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. each day, while those entering grades seven through 12 will camp from 9:45 a.m. to noon each day.

The camp will feature instruction by coaching staff, and a few contests.

Cost is $20 per camper. Register by May 15 to guarantee a t-shirt. Contact coach Darrin DeNeve with any questions at 854-3104.