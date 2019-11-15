Youth package meals for those in need

Ellie Behme of the Lucky Birds 4-H Club volunteers with putting together meal kits at Saturday’s Hunger Ambassadors event in Carlinville.

Food insecurity in Macoupin County is a large issue and youth are looking at ways to help those in need.

In October 2018, six 4-H youth- Anthony Joiner, Saralynn Joiner, Rachel Wolff, Luke Wolff, Allie Helling, and Logan Helling, attend the Hunger Ambassador Summit in Bloomington, While attending the summit, these members were trained on the how and what of food insecurity. They learned to identify areas of need, how to assess this need, as well as ways to approach solving this need.

As a result of this summit, they came back to the county with a plan to help address the need. They have spent the last year planning, organizing, speaking to groups about the issue, seeking sponsors for a packaging event, and arranging a packging event through Illini Fighting Hunger.

Saturday, Nov. 9, these six youth sponsored a meal packaging event at Emmanuel Baptist Church Activity Center. With the help of approximately 40 other 4-H members, 10,440 meals were packaged. The meal packaged is a healthy meal. Each bag packaged contains rice, soy, chicken base, and dehydrated vegetables and will feed a family of six. These packages were then delivered to food pantries and backpack programs.

Illinois State Senator Andy Manar and family attended the event and packaged meals along side the 4-H members.