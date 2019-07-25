Youth Get in the Summer Spirit during the 4-H Welcome Mat Workshop

Youth Get in the Summer Spirit during the

Local youth had the opportunity to decorate their very own summer themed welcome mat during a workshop hosted by the University of Illinois Extension on July 10. 4-H Volunteer Carolyn Winningham was on hand to help youth during this event. Youth used their creativity to design their mats with paintings of watermelon, cactus, or popsicles. Back row, from left are Allie Helling, Darcy Cummings, Jessi Michael, Ariyah Stuemke, Ellie Wilson, Logan Helling. Ashlyn Killam, Charlee Dugger, Hallee Kaburick, Maris Brill, Rachel Leggett, Aven Pickett, Cadeyn Box; front row, Lexie O’Shea, Cara Winningham, Josiah Stuemke, Makenna Harding, Anna Cloninger, Sydney Wilson, Dominick Winningham and Isaiah Stuemke. For more information on this event or 4-H programs in Macoupin County please contact the University of Illinois Extension Office at 217-854-9604.

 

