Youth build prosthetic hands in engineering workshop

Youth build prosthetic hands in engineering workshop

8 10 17

4-H alumni and aerospace engineer Mandy Dodd facilitated a Discover Engineering workshop July 21 at the University of Illinois Macoupin County Extension office in Carlinville.

The program emphasized engineering principles, careers and giving back to others. Dodd guided youth through Odyssey Teams’ teambuilding program, Helping Hands, through which they were able to construct prosthetic hands to give to amputees. Electrical engineer Mike Maccanelli and volunteers Paul and Lana Pershing assisted with the program.

Dodd first led the group through several science, technology, engineering and math activities based on different careers in engineering. Some of the favorites were aerospace engineering, electrical engineering and structural engineering. After learning basic principles, youth put their knowledge to work in building the prosthetic hands. After completion, youth inserted the mechanical hand into a protective carrying case that the group decorated, along with a photograph of the group that constructed the prosthetic.

Caleb Cloninger and Josiah Schuette work together to test the mechanical hand they helped construct during a 4-H Discover Engineering workshop on July 21.

Share

45 10:33AM 0 Community, County News

View on Facebook

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

1 day ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Carlinville Park Board is thinking about what to do with Legion Park.

TALK TO US: What do you think about installing tennis courts at Legion Park? ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

5 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Once a month, during the spring, summer and fall, Carlinville Market Days takes place on the square.

TALK TO US: Do you like to attend? What types of items do you usually look for?

(Remember, we put some replies in the paper and there's usually only room for about 10 words. Please try to keep answers short. Thanks.) ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share