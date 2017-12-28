Year End Sports Review for Macoupin County

CARLINVILLE (Dec. 28, 2017) – Notable sporting events for the 2017 sports calendar year in Macoupin County are highlighted here.

January

Carlinville’s Jacob Dixon wins the Mt. Olive wrestling invitational at 170 pounds; Daniel Card was second at 285.

Amanda Schmidt of Gillespie scored a school record 43 points against Bunker Hill in a 76-55 Miners’ win.

In the 99th county tournament, Carlinville placed sixth as Southwestern won the boys tournament.

In girls play, Carlinville was second to Mt. Olive, which won its first ever county title.

February

Dixon collected his 100th career win at the Litchfield tournament.

Fourth grade girls from Carlinville won the Nokomis basketball tournament.

Bunker Hill and Mt. Olive schools announced the formation of a football co-op for two years, to be called the South Mac Chargers.

Four Carlinville wrestlers – Card, Nate Burns, Rylan Frankford and Dixon – advanced to wrestling sectionals.

Carlinville girls completed an 18-12 season in hoops, losing to Tri-City 45-30 in the regional final.

Kassidy Walters of Greenfield and Ashley Dey of Bunker Hill advanced to the Queen of the Hill three-point contest in Normal. Walters would win the Class 1A Queen of the Hill shootout.

Maxx Fritz of Mt. Olive finished fourth in the state wrestling tournament with a 41-6 record.

Southwestern boys lost to Nashville 52-29 in the regional tournament championship.

March

CHS’ Adam Walton advanced to the state King of the Hill three-point shootout in Peoria.

Walters finished runner-up in all classes for the Queen of the Hill tournament, finishing with seven makes in the finals.

Grace Zachary, Rachel Olroyd and Brady Jamieson were named all-conference for basketball from Carlinville High School.

IKWF wrestlers Luke Daugherty and Jake Schwartz advanced to the state finals.

CHS’ girls soccer opened the season finishing second in its own tournament

CHS’ girls softball team won the North Mac tournament to start the season.

Blackburn College pitcher Jonathan Stepp pitched the first no-hitter in school history versus Eureka.

April

CMS’ Luke Daugherty set a school record in the pole vault at 10-feet-2 inches.

May

Harrison Lott of Carlinville advanced to the Tumbling/Trampoline national finals in Madison, Wisc. despite competing in just two meets prior to qualifications in Edwardsville.

Carlinville boys and Southwestern girls won the county track and field titles.

Six girls from Carlinville advanced to the state track and field meet, where Emma Smith placed third in the pole vault and Rachel Olroyd was 12th in the 800-meter run.

Carlinville girls soccer defeated Pana 2-1 to win their own regional championship.

Carlinville boys had a string of four straight years of winning sectionals stopped. However, Daniel Card placed ninth in the discus and Jason Landon seventh in the 800-meter run at state. Staunton’s Andrew Glynn was third in the pole vault.

CMS track 4 x 200 relay school record holders include Drew Richardson, Luke Daugherty, Jake Egelhoff and Mason Patton.

Southwestern baseball advanced to the sectional finals, losing to Teutopolis 7-2.

Bunker Hill baseball won regionals then lost to Carrollton at sectional.

June

Brian Borowski was named South Mac football coach.

Caroline Gibbel of Carlinville was fourth at the USTA Trampoline/Tumbling nationals in Madison, Wisc.

Dustin Roberts, Luke Daugherty and Isaac Daugherty qualified for the USATF junior Olympics in Lawrence, Kan. in the pole vault.

September

Jarret Easterday threw for 354 yards and six touchdowns in a 63-20 Cavalier win over county foe Gillespie.

Carlinville football remained unbeaten, beating fellow unbeaten Pana 55-39 on the road in Week 4.

Northwestern baseball junior high team advanced to the state tournament.

October

Carlinville football stayed unbeaten with a 55-31 home win over once-beaten Vandalia.

Ben Kleeman, Carlinville High graduate of 1999, qualified for the Ironman Triathlon in Hawaii.

Jim Ballinger of Atwater, owner of Fox Valley Gemini, claimed an $87,750 purse at the Night of Champions in Stickney.

Staunton won the county volleyball tournament for the first time since 2010 by beating Carlinville in the finals.

Matt Schmidt joined a rare club, the 30-goal, 20-assist club for the Cavalier soccer team.

Ali Hurley and Sydney Cania of Carlinville both advanced to golf sectionals.

Greenfield/Northwestern volleyball coach Tyann Hallock recorded her 150th victory as a coach at the Waverly tournament.

CHS cross-country boys won sectionals in Shelbyville, while Molly Lewis advanced in girls action.

Carlinville volleyball clinched a 30th consecutive 20-win season.

South Mac and Carlinville both qualified for the state football playoffs.

Carlinville’s beloved football trainer, Bryan Huff, tragically passed away prior to the final regular season game at Greenville.

Carlinville boys cross country finished fourth at sectionals to advance to the state tournament.

Carlinville football defeated East Alton-Wood River 52-19 in the first round of the state football playoffs.

Carlinville volleyball won regionals for the 22nd straight time, then won at the sectional tournament against 34-3 Pinckneyville.

November

Carlinville football wins a wild one at St. Teresa, 40-36 behind four interceptions from Kyle Dixon.

Carlinville volleyball beat Wesclin for the ninth volleyball sectional title in school history. They would lose to Newton in the supersectionals.

Carlinville cross country boys placed 14th as a team at state – Staunton’s Lydia Roller was 17th overall at the girls state meet.

Pleasant Plains eliminated Carlinville in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs with a 20-14 overtime win.

Alyssa DeSpain of Carlinville signed a letter of intent to play softball at Lincoln Land Community College.

December

Fran Struble announced her retirement after 38 years as head coach of the Carlinville volleyball team.