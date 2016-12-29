Year End Review Part I

This is the first of a two-part series of the Carlinville and Macoupin County sports year end review for 2016.

January

Carlinville wrestling team finished the home season with Senior Night wins over Riverton and Quincy Notre Dame.

At the county tournament in Piasa, the Gillespie boys and the Southwestern girls won tourney championships. Carlinville’s boys took fifth place and the Carlinville girls were fourth.

Jack Reiher was selected to perform in the Illinois Music Education Association All-State Festival in Peoria.

Blackburn’s Chris Davis joined the 1000-point club in the Beavers 130-116 loss to Greenville College.

CHS senior Cory Landon was recognized by the Springfield Road Runners Club, voted third for male athlete award.

Ryenn Hart won the 10-11 boys Elks Hoop Shoot in Jacksonville, while Mason Duckels, Braley Wiser, Kassadie Hatlen, Marlee Whitler and Ryan Lowis also competed.

February

Marley Schmidt was recognized on Senior Night for the girls basketball team.

Members of the CHS girls 10,000 shot club recognized included Natalie Kaganich, Olivia Olroyd, Sydney Cania and Melanie Murphy.

Carlinville sent six to sectionals in wrestling regionals at Althoff, including regional champions Rylan Frankford and Jacob Dixon. Kyle Dixon, Nate Burns, Tucker Hughes and Daniel Card also advanced to sectionals.

Karmak raised over $1400 for the area food pantry during a Super Bowl party.

Carlinville girls won a first-round regional game over Staunton, then lost to the state’s top-ranked team, Southwestern, at Piasa.

Jacob Dixon advanced to the state finals in wrestling, the first from Carlinville since 2008.

Senior boys basketball players honored at senior night included Connor Schmidt, Xavier Dunlap and Joe Bates.

Southwestern’s girls lost in sectional play at Beardstown, 57-44 to Havana, after winning a regional title over Gillespie. They finished 29-4.

Blackburn hired Kerry Crum as softball coach.

Ron Bessemer of Mt. Olive was one of four grand marshals for the state wrestling tournament.

Jacob Dixon becomes the Cavaliers’ first state wrestler to record a win at state since 1987. He finished the season with a tough 9-8 loss to Garrett Passmore of Erie, one win away from placing at state.

Jacey Roper and Cory Landon were named Distance Athletes of the Meet at Principia College for the first indoor track meet of the season. Both set meet records. Landon committed to run for Wichita State University.

Gillespie eliminated Carlinville in boys basketball regional action with a 74-47 win at Greenville.

March

Grace Zachary and Brady Jamieson were named all-conference for the basketball seasons.

Kyle Dixon and Daniel Card qualified for the IWCOA state wrestling tournament in Springfield.

Jacey Roper again broke the school record in the 800-meter run at the Charleston Indoor Invitational.

The Rotary Club all-star games held at CHS was participated by Joe Bates of Carlinville, who won the slam dunk contest. Garrett Gillette of Pawnee was MVP of the boys game. Xavier Dunlap of Carlinville also participated, scoring 13 points in the game.

The girls game included Marley Schmidt of Carlinville.

Cory Landon broke a school record in the 1600 meters at 4:20.18 in the Eastern Illinois University meet.

Carlinville girls soccer placed third in the Spring Cup at Blackburn College.

Cory Landon and Colleen Madden both won state indoor championships in Bloomington. Landon won the 800 and 1600 meters, while Madden won the 3200 meters.

Andy Eldred and Tyson McDaniel both bowled a 300 at Bowlero Bowl.

April

Grandmaster HoSik Pak visited Garner’s Premier Karate in Carlinville for a short seminar.

Colleen Madden signed to run for Indiana State, while Cory Landon made it official signing with Wichita State.

Carlinville and Staunton played a high-scoring baseball game in Carlinville, with the Bulldogs pulling out a 22-20 win over the Cavaliers. Jake Carter had four hits. Austin Gusewelle had four hits and three RBI for Staunton.

Carlinville graduate Kelsey Card set a Big 10 record in the discus and qualified for the Olympic trials while competing in San Diego for the University of Wisconsin.

Carlinville baseball team visited GCS Park in Sauget, playing the Edwards County Lions on the field of the Gateway Grizzlies Independent League. ECHS beat CHS 2-0.

May

Carlinville baseball won its first game against Southwestern in 12 years with a 4-3, eight-inning win at the Piasa Birds home park.

Carlinville boys and Gillespie girls track and field teams won county titles at Gillespie High School.

Carlinville girls soccer advanced to the regional championship with a 4-0 win over Gillespie at Loveless Park. Pana would end the Cavies season days later with a penalty kick 1-0 Panthers victory.

Carlinville girls track and field team won a sectional with the 4 x 400 relay team of Rachel Olroyd, Stasia Nejmanowski, Charlene Helton and Jacey Roper winning the final event, catapulting the Cavies into the team championship. It was the first team sectional for Carlinville girls since 2005.

Carlinville Middle School track athletes Luke Daugherty, Isaac Daugherty, Tyler Emmons, Rory Drew and Eryn Seal qualified for the state meet.

At the girls state meet, Colleen Madden was runner up in the 3200 meters, Katie Denby was fourth in the pole vault and Jacey Roper fifth in the 800 meter run, as the Cavaliers placed 13th as a team.

Carlinville boys track and field team won a sectional for a fourth straight year at Gillespie, winning nine events.

In softball, the Carlinville softball team won a conference title but lost a season-ending regional game on the same day, beating Litchfield after losing to Hillsboro. The team finished 16-9, 8-1 in the conference which tied Gillespie.

The Carlinville baseball team finished the season with 10-1 loss to Southwestern at Gillespie Regional.

Cory Landon capped his high school career with a state runner-up in the 1600 meters and fourth in the 800-meters at the state meet in Charleston.

Gillespie’s softball team advanced to the sectional championship by downing Williamsville 2-1 on a walkoff wild pitch.

Martial artist James Garner, owner of Garner’s Premier Karate, announced he was being inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame in Dallas.

June

Triston Thompson of Carlinville participated in the Scotts Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit and Run at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Kelsey Card, Carlinville High School graduate, won her national Division I college championship in track and field, the women’s discus in Eugene Ore. with a distance of 208-feet-five inches.

Cory Landon broke a two-mile personal record at the Lisle Midwest Distance Festival.

Part II Year End Review will appear next week.