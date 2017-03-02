WYSE team wins regionals

Carlinville High School’s Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering (WYSE) team traveled to Lewis and Clark Community College on Feb. 3 to compete in the regional competition and finished first in their division.

Individuals placing included Ava Armour, third in biology and third in chemistry; Grayson Armour, third in engineering graphics; Ryan Bowman, third in mathematics; Robert Wiggins, second in mathematics and first in physics; Amanda Healy, first in English; Tyler Behme, second in computer science and first in engineering graphics; and Andrew DeNeve, first in mathematics and first in computer science.

Other team members include Karly Ambuel, Seth Evans, Zeke Gray, Emma Griffith, Grace Hulin, Natalie Kaganich, Jack Kufa, Lucas Mefford, Samantha Park, Megan Passalacqua, Maggie Ratcliff, Emily Smith, Rachel Strubbe, Dayse Velasquez, Taylor Wills and Meghan Woods.

The team will compete at the sectional level Monday, March 13, at McKendree University in Lebanon.

Members of the Carlinville High School WYSE team who placed first at regional competition were, back row, from left, Grace Hulin, Emily Smith, Grayson Armour, Zeke Gray, Lucas Mefford, Jack Kufa, Ryan Bowman, Seth Evans and Tyler Behme; middle row, Dayse Velasquez, Emma Griffith, Taylor Wills, Karly Ambuel, Natalie Kaganich, Samantha Park, Maggie Ratcliff, Rachel Strubbe and Andew DeNeve; front row, Megan Woods, Robert Wiggins, Amanda Healy, Ava Armour and Megan Passalacqua.