Wrestling co-op signup set Oct. 31

Registration for the Mt. Olive/Gillespie/Staunton/Bunker Hill High School co-op wrestling program will be held at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 31, in the Mt. Olive High School study hall. Attendees may enter through the front door of the high school. Parents are encouraged to attend the meeting, if possible, to complete paperwork.

Athletes must have a current physical, signed insurance waiver, and completed emergency action form. The physical should be completed prior to the first practice on Nov. 5. The forms will be handed out at the meeting and should be returned by the first practice. They will also be available in the high school offices.

The school district charges a participation fee of $75 for each sport, but if an athlete is not capable of paying this, the athlete can contact the coaches individually for help.