Wrestling Club kids' camp July 30 to August 1

Wrestling Club kids’ camp July 30 to August

CARLINVILLE (July 12, 2018) – The Carlinville Wrestling club will host a kids’ camp July 30, 31 and August 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Demuzio Center gymnasium in Carlinville.

The camp is open for those in first through fifth grade for the 2018-19 school year.

Cost of the camp is $30, which includes a t-shirt.

CHS wrestling coach Tim Johnson, kids’ club coaches David Daughtery and Tim Dixon along with past and present CHS wrestlers and middle school wrestlers will run the camp.

Wrestling fundamentals will be taught and there will be games, friendly competition and prizes.

Campers should bring a water bottle and headgear if applicable. Return forms to Elise Schwartz, Attn: Wrestling Camp, 18456 Shipman Road, Carlinville, IL 62626.

Forms can be emailed to djekschwartz@gmail.com. Call 827-0974 for more information.