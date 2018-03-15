Wrestling Club finishes off season

CARLINVILLE (March 15, 2018) – The Carlinville Wrestling Club concluded the IKWF season March 10. Five wrestlers from Carlinville competed in the postseason state series this season, which includes regionals, sectionals and the state tournament.

Caden Rosentreter, Logan Norris, Mason Gilpin, Jake Schwartz and Mason Patton all advanced from the regional tournament in Edwardsville on Feb. 24 to the sectional tournament in Highland on March 3.

The top three wrestlers in each sectional weight class qualify for the state tournament in Rockford.

Schwartz placed second in the novice (11-12) division, 84 pounds, making him a state tournament qualifier. Schwartz won four of six matches at state, resulting in a seventh place finish and a spot on the medal podium.

Schwartz’ opponents were all from the Chicago area during state competition. The seventh place finish is the highest place earned by an IKWF wrestler during the tenure of the current coaching staff, dating back 11 years. He finished the season 52-13, following in the footsteps of Jacob Dixon, Kyle Dixon, Tucker Hughes, Chase Michaelis, Dustin Roberts, Daniel Card, Luke Daugherty and Tristen and Nate Burns, who have represented the CWC at the state finals during Schwartz’ eight-year wrestling career.

J.Dixon finished eighth in 2013 in the senior 130-pound division.

The Carlinville Wrestling Club is coached by David Daugherty and Tim Dixon.

Any interested participant for the CWC is asked to contact coach Daugherty at carlinvillewrestlingclub@gmail.com. Preparation for the regular season resumes in November, but opportunities for ofseason practices are available throughout the spring and summer. The club works out at a private facility in Carlinville.

From left, Mason Gilpin, Mason Patton, Jake Schwartz, Logan Norris at the regional competition.

From left, Mason Patton, Mason Gilpin, Jake Schwartz, Caden Rosentreter at the sectional competition.

Jake Schwartz, seventh place at state tournament.