Wrestling Cavaliers sweep home meet, take home second place at Mt. Olive Invitational

Wrestling Cavaliers sweep home meet, take home second

By Jackson Wilson

With regionals a month away, the Carlinville wrestling Cavaliers are starting to look like a playoff contender.

After a challenging but successful weekend at the ABE Rumble Duals over the holidays, Carlinville returned for its second home meet of the season with an entire new level of energy and intensity – sweeping up the competition with dominant dual victories over Riverton (54-27), Sacred Heart-Griffin (48-30) and Quincy Notre Dame (48-24) last Thursday.

On Saturday, the Cavaliers traveled to Mt. Olive for the Ron Ryan Invitational. This meet was an individual wrestling competition, but team scores were still taken into account. When all the results were totaled, Carlinville had taken home the second place plaque – edging the Hillsboro Hiltoppers by one point in the final standings. Dustin Roberts led the charge for the Cavies with a first place triumph in the 138 weight class.

“One word that we like to use a lot in practice is ‘embrace’ and he is embracing the moment,” Carlinville head coach Tim Johnson said of Roberts. [Thursday] he had a very tough night and had a couple of matches that didn’t go his way even though they probably should of. It was a very frustrating night but he rallied back and things did go right for him [on Saturday].”

Chase Michaelis, Luke Daugherty and Stephen Otten all recieved runner-up medals. Tristen Burns bounced back from a semifinal loss and claimed third place in the 170. Fourth place finishers for Carlinville were Levi Yudinsky, Jake Egelhoff and Mason Patton. Zaiden Reese, Tucker Green and Nate Burns each picked up wins in fifth place matches.

“This is our best finish at this tournament since I’ve been here. One time we got third and the year we got third everything went right. I would say today most of our athletes would tell you most things went wrong for us. Yet, we’re at the level now where when things go wrong, we still rally and find a way to do well,” remarked Johnson.

The Cavaliers are now 13-8 in team duals this season. In addition, T. Burns (22-5), N. Burns (21-6), Michaelis (20-8) and Roberts (20-7) have already reached the 20-win mark in terms of individual results.

“I think we wrestled in probably just as many if not more matches in the past nine days than we did in the six weeks before it. So, that’s a great way to get us tuned up for the postseason,” said Johnson.

Carlinville will host its senior night meet against Hillsboro and Pittsfield on Friday at 6 p.m.

The Carlinville wrestling Cavaliers won the runner-up plaque at the 44th annual Mt. Olive Invitational on Saturday. Pictured from left to right are (front) Zaiden Reese, Levi Yudinsky, Luke Daugherty, Jake Egelhoff, Mason Patton, Demitry Lewis; back, Jacob Bray, Dustin Roberts, Tucker Hughes, Tucker Green, Nate Burns, Tristen Burns, Stephen Otten, Chase Michaelis, Evan Bethard and Chase Lawless. Photo by Jackson Wilson.