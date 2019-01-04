Wrestling Cavaliers rumble in Springfield

By Jackson Wilson

It may have been the holiday season, but there was still plenty of work to be done for the Carlinville wrestling Cavaliers.

On Dec. 28 and 29, Carlinville traveled to Springfield’s Prairie Capital Convention Center for the ABE’s Rumble Duals – a college prep event that is classified as one of the most popular and competitive wrestling events in the entire nation. The adversity hit like a hurricane, but the Cavaliers stood strong and earned six wins in 12 total matches over the weekend.

Carlinville immediately felt the heat as the first day of matches got underway. Aside from a bye in the third round, the Cavaliers suffered three consecutive losses at the hands of Camp Point Central (57-24), Lena-Winslow (71-0) and Chicago Hope Academy (39-33). Despite being battered and bruised, the Cavies ended the day with a much needed victory over Hoopeston Area (54-29).

The boys in red and blue came out with an added sense of determination on Saturday – flipping the script and triumphing over Monmouth-Roseville (51-30), Quincy Notre Dame (51-27) and Warrensburg (45-33) during an impressive run through a 12-team bronze consolation playoff. Tristen Burns and Brandon Miller each secured wins to open the first place match, but Anna Jonesboro rallied for the win, 42-36.

Carlinville remains positive in team duals at 8-7. Burns was the star of the weekend for the Cavaliers, winning seven of eight individual matches and raising his overall season record to 19-3.

“We had a successful tournament. The guys were able to compete against some of the best wrestlers in the state. In two days, we gained some valuable experience. As a coach, you can’t ask for much more than that,” praised Carlinville head coach Tim Johnson.

The Cavaliers will host Riverton, Quincy Notre Dame and Sacret Heart Griffin in the Carlinville Middle School gym Thursday evening. Matches will get underway at 6 p.m. Afterwards, Carlinville will wrestle at the 44th annual Mt. Olive Invitational on Saturday, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Tristen Burns (pictured above) was victorious in seven out of eight matches at the ABE’s Rumble Dual over the past weekend at Springfield Prairie Capital Convention Center.