Wrestling Cavaliers finish regular season with 21 wins

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Sports Reporter

A regular season for the Carlinville history books is now complete!

On Jan. 18, the Carlinville wrestling Cavaliers set a new school mark for wins in a single season. Four days later, the Cavies took to the mats for their final team duals of the regular campaign and added to the record with a sweep over Taylorville (39-37) and Decatur-Eisenhower (54-17). Carlinville heads into regionals with a 21-11 record for the 2018-19 season.

“The guys are continuing to improve, they’re continuing to embrace the work ethic and they’ve done a tremendous job. I think this is beneficial for them to see their hard work pay off in terms of team wins and individual successes,” praised Carlinville head coach Tim Johnson.

During the final weekend, the Cavies traveled to Litchfield High School to participate in the Rich Lovellette Invitational. Nate Burns was the highest finisher for Carlinville, taking home third place in the 132 weight class bracket. Tristen Burns (170) and Stephen Otten (195) both earned a sixth place finish.

The final individual regular season records for Carlinville are as follows:

Tristen Burns – 33-8

Nate Burns – 32-8

Brandon Miller – 27-10

Dustin Roberts – 26-12

Chase Michaelis – 26-13

Levi Yudinsky – 18-14

Jake Egelhoff – 18-16

Evan Bethard – 17-14

Stephen Otten – 14-7

Mason Patton – 14-14

Tucker Hughes – 13-3

Tucker Green – 12-16

Chase Lawless – 12-23

Zaiden Reese – 10-17

Jacob Bray – 9-11

Luke Daugherty – 7-7

Carlinville has been assigned into the Carlyle Regional along with Belleville (Althoff Catholic), Carlyle, Metro-East Lutheran, Hillsboro, Litchfield, Roxana, Vandalia and East-Alton Wood River. Postseason matches begin on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m.

Despite all that the team has achieved over the course of the year, Coach Johnson knows that there is plenty of unfinished buisness ahead.

“This is by far the most competitive regional we’ve had in the past six years. There are returning state qualifiers all over the place. We will have to earn our way to sectionals one match at a time,” Johnson said.