Wrestling: Cavaliers compete at Abe Rumble

SPRINGFIELD (Jan. 4, 2018) – Carlinville’s wrestling team was just as busy as the basketball teams, competing in nine dual matches over a two-day period at the Prairie Capital Convention Center in Springfield last week.

The Cavaliers finished 3-6 for the tournament, 14th place in the consolation bracket.

Wednesday, the Cavies finished 2-3 in tournament play, while going 1-3 on Thursday. The team opened with a 63-18 loss to LeRoy.

The Cavies got wins from Tucker Hughes at 145 in a pin at 0:48 and Chase Michaelis at 152, in a pin at 5:00, as well as a Tucker Green forfeit win at 120 pounds.

Nate Burns lost by pin at 1:29 at 132 pounds; Keagan Broaddus lost by pin at 2:51 at 138 pounds; Evan Bethard lost by pin at 1:17 at 160 pounds; Tristen Burns lost a tough 6-5 decision at 170; Stephen Otten lost by pin at 1:21 at 182 pounds; Brandon Miller lost by pin at 2:00 at 195; Chase Lawless lost by pin at 3:01 at 285; Carter Mabus lost by pin at 0:15 at 106 pounds; Colin Leonard lost by pin at 0:51 at 113 pounds; and Demitry Lewis lost by pin at 0:24 at 126 pounds.

After a round two bye, the Cavaliers then defeated Shelbyville 54-27.

Michaelis recorded a win by pin at 2:31; T.Burns, Otten, Miller, Cyler McClain (220), Lawless and Leonard all won by forfeit; N.Burns won by pin at 0:15 and Broaddus won by pin at 0:43.

Hughes lost a tough 4-3 decision; Bethard lost by pin at 2:14; Mabus lost by pin at 1:49; Green lost by pin at 2:57; Lewis lost by pin at 0:31.

Clifton Central defeated Carlinville 57-24 in round four of the first day of the tournament. Leonard recorded a pin at 1:19; N.Burns pinned his man in 4:37; Broadus won by pin at 1:48 and Hughes got a pin at 2:19.

Michaelis lost by pin at 1:22; Levi Perkins (160) lost by pin at 0:51; T.Burns lost a tough 7-5 decision; Otten lost by pin at 0:56; Miller lost by pin at 1:43; Mabus lost by pin at 0:26; Lewis lost by pin at 0:05.

The Cavies got a win over Quincy Notre Dame 48-36 to finish first-round play.

T.Burns pinned his man in 1:31; Lawless, Broaddus and Michaelis all won by forfeit; Lewis pinned his opponent in 4:33; N.Burns pinned his man at 0:35; and Hughes pinned his opponent at 0:47.

Perkins lost by pin at 2:17; Miller lost by pin at 0:48; Mabus lost by pin at 2:41; Leonard lost by pin at 0:42; Green lost by pin at 2:56.

In the 32-team championship round, Carlinville lost to Chicago Hope Academy, 43-33.

Otten picked up a 9-4 win for the Cavies, while Lawless, Green and Michaelis all got forfeit wins. N.Burns pinned his opponent in 1:59 and Broaddus did the same in 1:35.

T.Burns lost 14-1; Miller lost by injury default; Mabus lost by pin at 0:19; Leonard lost by pin at 1:15; Lewis lost by pin at 0:34; Hughes lost a 4-1 decision; and Bethard lost by pin at 0:28.

Thursday’s first matchup of the day was a 59-24 Cavalier loss to Heyworth.

Otten, Miller, Michaelis and T.Burns all won by forfeit.

Lawless lost by pin at 0:55; Mabus lost by pin at 0:20; Leonard lost by pin at 0:40; N.Burns lost a 20-5 technical fall decision; Broaddus lost by pin at 4:59; Hughes lost by injury default at 3:05; Perkins lost by pin at 0:40.

Morrison then defeated the Cavaliers by a 48-24 decision.

Miller, Leonard, N.Burns all won by forfeit, while T.Burns got a pin at 0:35.

Lawless lost by pin at 2:36; Mabus lost by pin at 0:19; Broaddus lost by pin at 2:24; Michaelis lost by pin at 4:46; Bethard lost by pin at 0:37; Perkins lost by pin at 1:09.

The Cavies got a win against Riverdale 45-34.

Forfeit wins were gained by Mabus, Leonard, Green, and McClain.

N.Burns won a 14-9 decision; Perkins pinned his opponent in 0:37; T.Burns pinned his opponent in 1:38; Miller pinned his opponent in 3:15.

Michaelis lost a 16-4 major decision; Otten lost by pin at 1:11; Lawless lost by pin at 1:34.

In the 13th place match, the West Frankfort Redbirds defeated Carlinville by a 52-24 score.

Leonard got a pin at 1:17; N.Burns got a pin at 1:17; Broaddus defeated his man 8-5; Michaelis squeezed past his opponent 4-3; Bethard won by forfeit.

Lawless lost by pin at 1:02; Mabus lost by pin at 4:41; Green lost by pin at 1:07; Perkins lost by pin at 2:31; T.Burns lost 9-0; Otten lost by pin at 0:34; and Miller lost by pin at 0:29.