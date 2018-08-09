Wrestling camp held

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 9, 2018) – Carlinville wrestling program hosted a three-day program at the former Fit Club building on Morgan St. last week. Several helped lead the camp, including CHS coaches Tim Johnson and David Daugherty, along with Daniel Card, Jacob Dixon, Tom Card, Bob Scott and Jake Schwartz. There were around 10 campers who participated in the event. Front row, from left, are: Dawson Wise, Riley Smith, Caden Rosentreter, Parker Sampson, Wesley Smith. Back row:Coach Jake Schwartz, Rylan Wise, James Bray, John Bray, Ayden David, Greyson Davis, Coach David Daugherty