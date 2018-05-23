Wrestling banquet wraps up season

CARLINVILLE (May 24, 2018) – The Carlinville wrestling banquet was held March 20 with kids’ club wrestlers and CHS wrestlers recognized.

Under head coach Tim Johnson, the 2017-18 Cavaliers had 19 wrestlers and won 16 dual meets, which is one off the team record. It was the most wins in a season since 1993.

Freshmen honored included Carter Mabus, Colin Leonard, Max Wilson, Dustin Roberts, Chase Michaelis, Evan Bethard and Levi Perkins.

Demitry Lewis was the lone sophomore, while juniors included Stephen Otten, Tucker Green, Chase Lawless, Cyler McClain, Brandon Miller, Keagan Broaddus, Nate Burns, Tristen Burns and Tucker Hughes.

Rylan Frankford and Daniel Card were the two seniors leaders, although neither got a chance to wrestle due to injuries.

Awards and accomplishments for the Cavaliers included Lewis as the Most Improved.

T.Burns was named second team all-South Central Conference; Hughes was a first team all-South Central Conference wrestler and a state qualifier.

N.Burns was the team’s Most Valuable wrestler, a second-team all SCC and a IHSA state qualifier. He also entered the 30-Win Club and was a State Journal Register All-Prairie wrestler.

Card and Frankford were given the Grind Award, given to those who have shown commitment to the team/program over themselves.

In the kids’ K-8 club program, there were approximately 30 wrestlers participating in practice and tournaments throughout the season. It is a developmental program intended to expose young wrestlers to the sport with the long-term goal of building a strong high school program. Coaches include Dave Daugherty and Tim Dixon.

Among the accomplishments, Jake Schwartz was seventh at the IKWF state tournament, Novice 84 category, as well as the T2 award for having the most takedowns with 85 on the season.

Clayton Sampson was the Most Improved Wrestler; Mason Gilpin was the Guts Award; and Wyatt Smith the Standout First-Year Wrestler award.

Eighth graders moving into the high school program traditionally get an award symbolizing their graduation from the kids’ club into the real wrestling program. It was named by current high school freshman Michaelis.

Mason Patton, Karson Reese and Luke Daugherty received the Now It’s Real Award.

Swartz, Gilpin, Logan Norris, Caden Rosentreter and Patton advanced into IKWF sectionals, while Schwartz advanced to state, placing seventh.

Members of the Carlinville High School and K-8 Kids Club program pose for a photo during the wrestling banquet March 20. Photo provided.