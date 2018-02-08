Wrestlers do well in regionals

By Eric Becker

BELLEVILLE (Feb. 8, 2018) – Carlinville entered the championship rounds of Saturday’s Belleville Althoff wrestling regional with four vying for spots in this weekend’s Vandalia Sectional.

Winning three of the four matches, all four Cavalier wrestlers remained alive.

Tucker Hughes won a regional title at 152 pounds; Nate Burns came in a close second after a near stunning ending at 132 pounds; Chase Michealis (145) and Tristen Burns (170) both won third-place bouts to advance to sectionals.

The first two rounds of sectionals are Friday at 6 p.m. in Vandalia. Saturday sectional action starts at 9 a.m.

Saturday’s final action for the Cavaliers began with N.Burns at 132 pounds taking on Althoff’s Anthony Federico.

The final score of 19-9 in Federico’s favor may not seem like a big deal, but the ending gave the fans excitement.

Burns began a comeback in the last minute against Federico of the third period, and had a three-point nearfall in the closing seconds.

But time was not on Burns’ side as the buzzer sounded before getting a possible pin of Federico. The Althoff sophomore held on for the win.

Burns advanced to the final by besting Jordan Katzmerak of Roxana in a pin at the 2:50 mark.

At 145, Michaels wrestled Althoff’s Josh Humbert for the second time in the bracket, for third place.

Michaels took a 9-0 win behind three reversals and a three-point nearfall.

Michaelis had beaten Humbert by pin in the first round at 3:54, then lost to Tyler Thiessen of Litchfield in a 4-1 decision.

The Carlinville freshman then beat Wood River’s Tyler Carter by pin at 3:37 to make it to the third place match.

Hughes defeated Althoff’s Joe Braunagel in the semifinals, in a 16-6 major decision to reach the final.

Roxana’s Logan Carpenter, the fifth seed, upset top-seeded Sean Dearinger of Litchfield in the semis to meet Hughes for the regional title.

Hughes took an early lead and then got the pin against Carpenter with 39 seconds left in the first period, leading to the regional title.

At 170 pounds, Tristen Burns made the sectional tournament, placing third with a victory over Codi Harris of Althoff in a 16-2 major decision.

Burns used a strong second period by scoring nine points, including a two- and three-point nearfall, in building a commanding lead.

Burns had opened the regional with a pin at 0:27 against Metro East Lutheran’s Michael Fields.

Burns lost a tough 8-6 decision to Blake Uehling of Litchfield. He battled back to pin Baron Floyd of Hillsboro in 3:01 to make the third place match.

Other Carlinville wrestlers who competed at regionals included Carter Mabus at 106 pounds. He lost to Jakob Schroeder of Metro East Lutheran and Sabastian Ledesma of Wood River, both by fall.

At 120 pounds, Tucker Green lost to Roxana’s Zach Hayes and Hillsboro’s Andrew Law, both by fall.

Demitry Lewis (126) lost to Mathew Olbert of Roxana and to Austin Hammond of Wood River, both by fall.

At 138 pounds, Keagan Broaddus lost to Michael Cherry of Roxana by fall at 3:58, then defeated Jacksonville ISD’s Bernie Roach in an 11-4 decision. Broaddus lost by pin to Hillsboro’s Jake Hefley in the third-place match.

Brandon Miller (195) lost to Blake Harkey of Roxana and to Gabe Grimes of Wood River, both by fall.

Althoff edged Litchfield for the team championship, winning the regional with 213 points to Litchfield’s 203.5 points.

The Cavaliers finished fifth with 67 team points, trailing also Roxana (108) and Wood River (103).

Mascoutah Regional

Mt. Olive’s co-op with Staunton and Gillespie put the Wildcats in the Class 2A regional at Mascoutah High School.

The Wildcats also advanced four to sectionals with a pair of sectional champions, a runner-up and a third place finisher.

Maxx Fritz, defending third-place state qualifier, won at 152 pounds, pinning Isaac Wojieckiewcz of Civic Memorial and a 5-3 win over second-ranked Martell Boone of Cahokia.

At 160 pounds, Jonny Darrah won a regional crown, pinning Cole Glowacki of Waterloo, a major decision 12-2 win over Brady Christenson of Civic Memorial and a 12-5 win over Zeke Waltz of Jerseyville.

Justin Osmoe (182) took second for the Wildcats, pinning Michael Aubuschon of Waterloo, then winning a 6-2 overtime battle with Kaleb Port of Triad. In the final, Osmoe lost to Arnold Edwards of Cahokia by fall.

At 195 pounds, John Aljets took third place. He pinned Nate Miller of Mascoutah, lost by pin to Danny Brownlee of Cahokia, pinned Tyler Frank of Highland and pinned Ross Speidel of Jerseyville for third place.

The Wildcats wrestle Friday and Saturday in the Lincoln Regional. The top four advance on to the state tournament in Champaign-Urbana.