Wrestlers of the Week

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 11, 2018) – Carlinville wrestler of the week from the week of Jan. 2 is freshman 160-pound wrestler Levi Perkins, who helped lock up a team victory against Riverdale at the 43-team Abe’s Rumble in Springfield.

After exchanging takedowns, Perkins caught Matt Lowe of Riverdale with a series of moves to put his opponent on his back and eventually finish the match with a pin and 6 crucial team points.

Carlinville was trailing Riverdale by one point entering Perkins match at 160. After a few more victoires, Carlinville won the dual 45-34.

Congrats to Levi, he will receive a wrestler of the week T-shirt compliments of The Cubby Hole.

Carlinville Wrestler of the week, sponsored by the Cubby Hole.

For the week of Jan. 9, Carlinville wrestler of the week, junior 145-pound wrestler Tucker Hughes went 4-1 last week, including a Championshiop performance at the Mt. Olive Invitational.

Tucker made easy work of his 145-pound bracket, pinning every opponent he faced in the first period. Competing in the most talented weight class in our area, Hughes has proven that he is able to compete with the best in the state.

Congrats to Tucker, who improved his season record to 15-9. He will receive a wrestler of the week T-shirt compliments of The Cubby Hole.