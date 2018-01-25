Wrestlers of the Week

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 25, 2018) – Sophomore 126-pound wrestler Demitry Lewis went 3-1 in a two- day span, including a perfect 2-0 at the Wood River super duals.

One day earlier, Lewis defeated Wilson of Hillsboro with a pin fall at just 44 seconds into the first period. Helping his team go on to defeat Hillsboro 60-18, Demitry followed up that win by defeating M. Burglard of Civic Memorial by pin fall in just :22. Lewis also made easy work of M. Ward of Red Bud, winning his match in just 1:10.

Junior 195-pound wrestler Brandon Miller won a pivotal back and forth match last week against Jerseyville to give the Cavies a shot at a team victory.

Brandon matched up against D. Sauerwein who proved to be a difficult test for Miller. Brandon found himself trailing after the first period. After making a few adjustments, Miller was tied with the Jersey wrestler going into the third period. A late takedown sealed the match for Miller, who won by a final score of 16-15.

That win gave the Cavies a three point advantage going into the final match. The Cavies eventually fell just short, losing the dual 42-39.

