Wrestlers prep for regionals

2 2 17

It’s the final week of the wrestling regular season as Carlinville prepares for the regional tournament Saturday in Mt. Olive.

Carlinville would take just seven wrestlers to the Litchfield tournament, placing 10th out of 17 schools competing.

The Cavaliers finished with 63 team points, with Lena-Winslow winning with 221 points, followed by Orion at 172 and Auburn at 155.

The Cavies had two third place finishers in Jacob Dixon at 170, who also won his 100th career match over the weekend, and Kyle Dixon, third at 160 pounds. Tristen Burns was sixth at 152 pounds.

J. Dixon won his first match of the tournament against Blake Uehling, of Litchfield by pin at 1:47.

That set up a rematch with Auburn’s Sydney Landers. They had split a pair of matches this season, and the third meeting had Landers winning a 5-2 decision from J.Dixon, with two takedowns and an escape. Dixon had two escapes in the third period.

J. Dixon made it to the third place match where he won by tech fall against West Frankfort’s Connor Eaton, in 5:50.

At 160 pounds, K.Dixon opened with a tech fall at 5:05 against Anna-Jonesboro’s Nick Sanders.

In the semifinals, K.Dixon lost a 3-0 decision to Jonny Darrah of Mt. Olive, with all the scoring coming in the second period on an escape and a takedown.

The third place match had K. Dion defeating Camden Sellers of Orion by tech fall at 4:09.

At 152 pounds, Burns opened with a pin at the 5:39 mark against Chaz Allen of Taylorville.

Burns lost a 21-8 major decision to Anna-Jonesboro’s Arieh Hart in the quarterfinal matchup.

Burns bounced back, with a 7-1 decision over Auburn’s Drew Killiam and a pin over Roxana’s Logan Carpenter at 2:56 to make the fifth place match.

Aaron Dvorak of Lena-Winslow defeated Burns 17-4 in the fifth place tilt.

Also for Carlinville, at 126 pounds, Isaac Daugherty lost by pin to Mauricus Simmons of Murphysboro at 3:25, and then lost by pin at 1:39 to Lena-Winslow’s Winston McPeek.

Nate Burns, at 138 pounds, defeated Pinckneyville’s Caleb Geary by pin at 2:27 to open the tournament. He lost by pin to Alex Maguire of Roxana at 3:24. Burns then pinned Matt Wegerer of Orion at 3:40 before losing by pin at 5:09 to Auburn’s Wade Knepler.

Rylan Frankford competed for the Cavies at 145 pounds, pinning Mt. Olive’s Jake Bailey at 0:58 in the first period to start the tournament.

Frankford lost 6-1 to Harrisburg’s Jimmy Hicks, then edged past Roxana’s Michael Cherry 10-9. Frankford’s tournament ended with a loss by pin at 3:23 to Vandalia’s Cody Phillips.

Daniel Card at 285 competed for the Cavaliers, winning his first match by pin at 5:01 against Nick Cannon of Pinckneyville.

Roxana’s Brett Nyswonger won by pin at 3:19 in the quarterfinal round, then Card would lose by pin at 0:37 to Angel Acosta of Murphysboro.

Regionals

The regional tournament starts 10 a.m. Saturday in Mt. Olive. Participating schools include Althoff, Carlinville, Metro East Lutheran, Litchfield, Mt. Olive, Pittsfield, Roxana and East Alton-Wood River.

For the Cavaliers, some notable wrestler records this season include J.Dixon at 33-2; K.Dixon 27-6; N.Burns 24-11; Card 22-13; Frankford 23-13; T.Burns 20-15; Tyler Martin 10-9; Daugherty 13-16; Brandon Miller 9-21; Keagan Broaddus 9-17; Demitry Lewis 5-23; and Kenneth Alepra 7-17. Carl Bellm is 3-0 and Jeffery Stufflebean has a 2-4 record.