Wrestlers have busy week

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 11, 2018) – Four schools converged on two mats in one gymnasium Thursday for a quad wrestling meet in Carlinville.

The Cavaliers hosted Riverton-Williamsville, Quincy Notre Dame and Sacred Heart-Griffin, winning two of the three duals.

Carlinville is 8-12 in duals this season, holding off the Riverton-Williamsville Hawks in the first match of the night, 36-30.

Chase Lawless (285) of Carlinville opened the meet with a pin at the 3:13 mark, after the Riverton wrestler had rallied to tie the match 4-4 with a second-period reversal. Lawless took the lead back with a reversal, then got the pin call.

Carter Mabus (106) won by forfeit for Carlinville. At 113 pounds, Colin Leonard lost by pin at 1:25 to L.Ferguson of the Hawks squad.

Demitry Lewis (126) picked up a win by forfeit, then Nate Burns pinned L.Whitehurst at the 47-second mark at 132 pounds.

At 138 pounds, CHS’ Keagan Broaddus won by forfeit. Tucker Hughes picked up a win with a quick maneuver at the 1:36 mark of the first period, for the Cavies at 145 pounds.

Chase Michaelis lost a 6-0 decision to L. Whaley at 152 pounds, while Levi Perkins was pinned at 0:13 against Foreman at 160 pounds.

Tristen Burns fell behind early at 170 pounds against Grant Ripperda, in fact trailed 11-0 at one point.

Burns made a comeback attempt with six straight points, but eventually dropped a 13-6 decision to Ripperda.

Harrison Jordan of Riverton won by forfeit at 182, while Brandon Miller (195) pounds lost by pin to L.Duckert at 4:31. In an exhibition match at 160, Evan Bethard lost to Ritter by pin at 1:26.

QND 42, Carlinville 30

After beating Notre Dame at the Abe Rumble last weekend, Quincy Notre Dame returned the favor Thursday by winning a dual from the Cavies.

At 106 pounds, Mabus lost by pin at 2:33 to C.Steincamp, while at 113, Leonard lost to Z.Stephens by pin at 1:14.

Z.Finnley of Notre Dame got a forfeit win at 120 pounds, while Lewis got the Cavies on the board with a pin at 1:03 against Z.Arnold at 126 pounds.

N.Burns pinned his man, C.Hoffman at the 2:12 mark of the 132-pound bout.

Broaddus earned another win by forfeit at 138, before Hughes lost a 9-2 decision to Z.Haley at 145.

Michaelis got a pin against S.Laio at 152 pounds at 1:08, while Perkins lost by pin at 1:34 to S.Schlegel at 160 pounds.

T.Burns pinned J.Deters at 170 pounds in 3:09, while at 195, Miller lost by pin to A.Hea at 2:49.

S.Hea of Notre Dame won by forfeit at 220, while Lawless lost a 4-1 decision to T.Bertran at 285 pounds.

Carlinville 48, SHG 25

In the Sacred Heart-Griffin match, the Cavaliers gained the upperhand in the middle weight classes to finish 2-1 on the evening.

Lawless and Mabus both opened with wins by forfeit at 285 and 106. Leonard lost a 15-2 major decision to D.Miller, and T.Von Behren of SHG won by forfeit at 120.

Lewis was pinned at 0:33 by Schmidt of SHG at 126 pounds, while N.Burns eventually got a pin at 5:01 at 132 pounds against N.Espejo.

Broaddus pinned M. Rowe at 3:34 at 138 pounds, and Hughes pinned F.Mounce at 3:40 in a 145-pound bout.

At 152, Michaelis lost a tough 4-2 decision to Mason Clem. The 160-pound bout had Bethard losing by pin at 0:29 to Reese Edwards.

Perkins at 170 got a pin at 2:46 against N.Puccietti, while T.Burns (182) pinned his opponent, N.Willard in 1:16. Miller capped off the scoring with a pin against E.Sprinkle at 195 pounds.

Mt. Olive Tournament

Saturday, the Cavaliers finished a respectable sixth at the tough Mt. Olive tournament.

Carlinville scored 118.5 points, trailing the winners, Wood River at 182; Edwardsville JV 169; Mt. Olive 152.5; Pinckneyville 152 and Thomas More 125.

The Cavies had a pair of champions with Hughes (145) and N.Burns (132) securing tournament championships.

N.Burns defeated Edwardsville’s Mason Wilke in the championship match by decision.

Hughes pinned Stephen Meyer of Edwardsville to capture the title at 145 pounds.

Also the Cavies had three who placed third. Leonard defeated Drey Clark of Mt. Olive by pin in the third-place match at 113 pounds.

Michealis decisioned Josh Franklin of East Alton-Wood River to claim third at 152 pounds.

T.Burns major decisioned Noah Connor of Pinckneyville for third place at 170 pounds.

Lawless placed fourth at 285 for the Cavies, losing by pin to Will Smith of Pinckneyville in the third place match.

Dustin Roberts (138) placed fifth while Lewis (126) took sixth place in the tournament.

Mt. Olive wrestled to a third-place finish, getting four championships from Maxx Fritz (152), Jonny Darrah (160), Justin Osmoe (182) and John Aljets (285).

Gavin Bertoldi (132) finished in third place, while Amber Speitel (106), Clark (113) and Evan Morris (145) finished fourth.

Carlinville’s Brandon Miller works against his Riverton opponent Thursday night in a 195-pound bout.

Chase Lawless got the upperhand on a Riverton opponent Thursday in a dual meet at the CHS gymnasium for the Carlinville wrestling team.