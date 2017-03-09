Wrestlers advance to IWCOA state

Carlinville will be represented at this weekend’s IWCOA freshman/sophomore state wrestling tournament at the Prairie Capital Convention Center in Springfield Saturday and Sunday.

IWCOA is short for the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association.

Nate Burns (132 pounds) and Tristen Burns (160) both qualified at the Granite City Sectional last Saturday. Both placed third to advance to state competition.

The frosh/soph state meet takes a lump of 1A/2A/3A wrestlers who did not qualify for the IHSA state wrestling tournament, and place them in the proper age group.

Qualifying for 1A can be quite challenging, according to Carlinville coach Tim Johnson, due to the increase in competition when adding in those from Class 2A and 3A.

“This is quite an accomplishment for these guys,” Johnson said.

Nate and Tristen Burns are the fourth and fifth wrestlers to qualify from Carlinville over the past three years, joining Rylan Frankford, Kyle Dixon and Dan Card as former qualifiers.