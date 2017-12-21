Wrestler of the week

CARLINVILLE (Dec. 21, 2017) – Freshman 106-pound wrestler Carter Mabus help lock up a team victory against Metro East Lutheran with an exciting last second victory over Jordan Neal of Metro East Lutheran by the score of 11-10.

Carter was leading 4-2 at the start of the second period and 8-7 entering the final period. The match turned dramatically when Neal scored a late takedown to tie the match at 10-10 with 15 seconds remaining.

Mabus earned a one-point escape with five seconds remaining to earn the victory. Carter’s win helped his team go on to win the duel by a score of 51-24.

Mabus went on the finish in second place at the first annual ISVI JV tournament on Saturday. Congratulations to Carter as he improved his first year record to 5-5.

Carter will receive a wrestler of the week T-shirt.