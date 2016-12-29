Wrestler of the Week

Sophomore 152-pound wrestler Kyle Dixon was the champion at his weight class in the 20-team, 49th annual Jack Gardner Freshman/Sophomore tournament at Springfield Southeast last week.

Dixon went 4-0 on the day in a very competitive 12-man bracket. Dixon started the day off with big wins, a pin fall in the first round and a technical fall in the quarterfinals.

In the semi-finals, Dixon won 9-8 against a skilled wrestler from Mahomet-Seymour. This led to a finals matchup against a wrestler from Bloomington High School.

Dixon brought his best stuff to the mat, scoring various takedowns and nearfall points in style as he built his lead to 14-6 entering the third period. Dixon proved to wear his opponent down both mentally and physically before securing a pin with one minute remaining. At the conclusion of the day Kyle was voted and awarded the tournament’s “most outstanding wrestler”.

Dixon improved his overall season record to 5-1 and remains on the state rankings as honorable mention. Congratulations to Kyle on his success, he will receive a wrestler of the week T-shirt compliments of the Cubby Hole.