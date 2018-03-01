Workshop available for managing diabetes

STAUNTON (March 1, 2018) – Two months into the new year and for many that means a renewed commitment to living healthy and a dedication to achieving resolutions. Adopting small lifestyle changes can have a big impact on your health.

The Macoupin County Public Health Department is offering a workshop that can help you with these lifestyle changes. It is called Take Charge of Your Diabetes and will be held at the Helping Hands Center in Staunton beginning March 6th. It will meet every Tuesday evening from 6 to 8:30 for six weeks.

The workshop was developed by Stanford University and provides ways to live healthy with your diabetes. There is no charge to participate. It is Free, but donations will be accepted.

Some topics covered are nutrition/healthy eating, monitoring blood sugar, fitness/exercise, stress management, medications, positive thinking, difficult emotions, avoiding complications, action planning, problem solving, and working with your doctor.

Past participants have reported that the workshop has helped them to be able to identify barriers and focus on strengths in order to successfully complete tasks and effectively manage their diabetes. They also report improved communications with doctors and family. They have learned skills including relaxation techniques that help control pain and other symptoms.

Take Charge of Your Diabetes is a six week workshop lead by two trained leaders, who also live with or work with persons with diabetes. The workshop is offered free of charge to the community. A companion book, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, and a relaxation CD are available for loan or purchase.

Funding for the workshop is made possible by a grant from the Area Agency on Aging for Lincolnland.

Registration is requested. To register for the workshop or for more information, contact Debbie toll free at 1-888-369-9510, ext 225 or 217-854-3223, ext. 225.