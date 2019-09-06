Woolseys to celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Paul W. Woolsey of rural Carlinville will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

Paul W. Woolsey and Mary Judith “Judy” Richard were married at the Baptist Church in Medora,with the Reverend Ward Spenser officiating.

Paul retired in 2004 as operations superintendent at MJM Electric Cooperative after nearly 47 years, and Judy as a lifelong homemaker and Avon representative.

Paul and Judy are the parents of five children, Valerie (Jerry) Smith of Bunker Hill; Melissa (Tony) Kobiella of Elk Grove Village; Michelle (Jeff) Copas of Liberty Township, Ohio; Paul R. (Angie) of Hettick; and Amy of Carlinville. They have eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren plus twin great-grandchildren due in October.

The couple will celebrate with their immediate family at a private dinner Sept. 21.