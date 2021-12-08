Woodard and Curran present annual report; Eagle Scout recognized

Woodard and Curran present annual report; Eagle Scout

By Erin Sanson

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

The Monday, Dec. 6, Carlinville city council meeting was longer than usual with multiple items of business, new and old, on the agenda.

Woodard and Curran Report

Woodard and Curran gave their annual report at the meeting. Over the past year, year four of a five year contract between the city and company, Woodard and Curran has treated 508,900,000 gallons of waste water, 21 million more gallons than the previous year. At the water plant 269,400,000 gallons of drinking water were treated and 442 preventative or corrective maintenance activities were completed last year. Director of Public Works, Dan Held announced that in addition to all of the regular work the street department is in charge of, for example, mowing, plowing snow, and flagging roads, workers with the street department performed 1,790 additional work orders outside of their regular work.

Greg Frieden, an area manager for Woodard and Curran was present to discuss the budget and monetary aspect. Frieden presented the budget and actual expenditures of the five year contract, with the budget at similar amounts each year. In the first year of working with the City, $203,000 were budgeted but only $172,000 were spent. The budget went down in years two and three, but slowly rose again as prices rose. In year four $203,000 were budgeted for the year, with only $196,000 spent. This year has the same budget as last year because Woodard and Curran had to do an out of scope AWIA (American Water Infrastructure Act) assessment the last two years.

Frieden also told the council that in the first year Woodard and Curran hired 13 full time employees and one part time employee. Currently the public works department has 16 employees on staff.

Jacob Durbin, also with Woodard and Curran, showed the council some of the technological updates that have been put in place. All of the fire hydrants throughout town are now mapped out, along with a list of those that need maintenance or need to be replaced. Out of the 306 hydrants in Carlinville, 38 are in need of attention, 19 of those 38 do not work or will not open.

They are also working on mapping the water lines and water flow, as well as the sewer lines and customer locations.

Durbin, when speaking about why they started mapping the system and how it would benefit the city and public works department, said, “Once we move forward with this assessment management we’ll be able to assign the work orders to a hydrant specifically, a customer location specifically, or a certain water line. …we can assign a work order to this specific water line, that’ll let the entire crew know thats where we’re having the issue.”

Eagle Scout

Oswald issued a proclamation recognizing Eli Ratcliff for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Ratcliff, for his community project, spent time revitalizing the Friendship Room at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. Eli Ratcliff is a senior attending Carlinville High School. He is the son of Amy and Eric Ratcliff, and is a member of Boy Scout Troop 62.

Safety Center Bids

The city council approved the bid from Senergy for the security and data cabling for the new public safety center. Items included in the bid were video surveillance, cameras with eternal microphones, card readers, door sensors, along with many other security items. The accepted bid from Senergy came to a total of $123,755.00.

The council also approved the bid from Illini Tech Services to install network protection, multiple wireless access points, and network equipment, at the new public safety center. The total approved bid was for $10,340.00.

