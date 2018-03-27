Wonnetta Springman, 74

Wonnetta Springman of Carlinville passed away Monday evening, March 19, 2018, at her residence in Carlinville.

Wonnetta was born Oct. 27, 1943, to Everett and Leota (Nance) Johnston in Carlinville. She worked as a CNA and also served in the laundry and housekeeping departments of several area nursing homes. Wonnetta enjoyed woodworking, painting, dance, music and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Wonnetta is survived by two daughters, Mary (Harry) Carver of St. John, Mo., and Crystal (Roger) Harper of Buckhannon, W.V.; one son, John Springman of Carlinville; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Janet Davis of Carlinville; and several nieces and nephews.

Wonnetta was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Murile and Lindell VanHuss; brother, Everett Earl Johnston; sister, Betty Johnston; brother, Murile Johnston; brother, Raymond Johnston; and brother, Robert Allen Johnston.

Graveside services were held on Monday, March 26, at 2 p.m. in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, with Rev. Cliff Woodman officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the to the family.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, was in charge of arrangements.

