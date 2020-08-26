Woman flown to St. Louis after stabbing

36-year-old Carlinville man faces multiple charges

Posted Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m.

By: DANIEL WINNINGHAM

Enquirer~Democrat managing editor

A woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital following a domestic incident in Medora Tuesday, Aug. 25 which resulted in the arrest of a Carlinville man.

“At around 4:52 p.m. yesterday we received a 911 call in reference to a female who has been stabbed,” Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said. “Upon the arrival of a deputy in the 300 block of North Route 111 Medora, it was observed that a female had been stabbed twice. The 37-year-old female victim was airlifted to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis Missouri. It was later determined that she had non-life-threatening injuries. While on scene deputies took into custody a male subject who had outstanding warrant. The suspect was later interviewed and detained at the Macoupin County Jail. The incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Wednesday, Aug. 26, the Macoupin County State’s Attorney has charged Daniel Richardson, of Carlinville, with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.

The judge had not set bond yet, according to the Sheriff’s Department.