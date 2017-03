Winter Sports Banquet – in photos

3 16 17

Cavalettes Award Winners

Members of the Carlinville Cavalettes who were given team awards at last Tuesday’s Winter Sports Banquet at the Carlinville Elk’s Club, from left, are: Lauryn Pool (Most Improved); Amanda Healy (3-D Award) and Sami Park (Coaches Award)

Carlinville Cheerleaders

Members of the Carlinville cheerleaders who were given team awards at the Winter Sports Banquet, from left, are: Breanne Bone (110 percent award); Camryn Fones (Most Valuable Cheerleader) and Tim Conner (Most Improved).

Freshman Cavies Awards

Members of the freshman Carlinville Cavalier boys basketball team given team awards at the Winter Sports Banquet, from left, are: Parker Fikes (Most Improved); Aidan Naugle (Mr. Hustle Award) and Briley Roper (Most Valuable).

JV Cavies Awards

Members of the junior varsity Carlinville Cavalier boys basketball team given team awards at the Winter Sports Banquet, from left, are Andrew DeNeve (110 percent award); Will Walton (Most Improved) and Jarret Easterday (Most Valuable).

Varsity Cavies Awards

Members of the varsity Carlinville Cavalier boys basketball team given awards at the Winter Sports Banquet, from left, are: Brady Jamieson (South Central all-conference third team); Adam Walton (Most Valuable); Konnor Emmons (Most Improved) and Jake Hannig (Mr. Hustle).

JV girls basketball Awards

Members of the junior varsity Carlinville Cavalier girls basketball team given team awards at the Winter Sports Banquet, from left are Paityn Tieman and Lexi Egelhoff (Co-Players of the Year).

Varsity girls basketball awards

Members of the Carlinville girls varsity basketball team given awards at the Winter Sports Banquet, from left, are: Grace Zachary (Most Valuable, Coaches Award); Olivia Olroyd (Coaches Award); Hannah Lair (Coaches Award); Lydia Albertine (Coaches Award); Sydney Bates (Defensive Player of the Year, captain next year); and Rachel Olroyd (Most Improved).