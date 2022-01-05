Winona “Nona” Ruth Quick

Winona “Nona” Ruth (Hayward) Quick, 84, of Medora passed away on December 17, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on May 17, 1937, in Malden, MA, the daughter of the late Charles Ellsworth and Ruth Augusta (Bergkuist) Hayward.

Nona was the oldest of two children and grew up in Melrose, MA, and was a graduate of Melrose High School in 1955. She later graduated from Southern Seminary in Buena Vista, VA.

She served for a time as a secretary in Boston, MA, before entering into the Foreign Service with the US State Department in 1959. She worked in the field of cryptography in Washington D.C. and at the American Embassy in Djakarta, Indonesia. She always viewed cryptography as her favorite type of employment. It was in Djakarta where she met her future husband, James Eugene Quick. He was a Marine Guard serving at the American Embassy.

Upon their return to the United States, they were married at the First Baptist Church in Melrose, MA, on June 16, 1962. They moved to San Diego, CA, where Jim had obtained employment from the FBI. In 1967 they were transferred to Salt Lake City, UT, and then back to California in 1968. They lived in Simi Valley and in Carpinteria, CA, while Jim worked in the Los Angeles and Santa Barbara field offices. In 1975, Jim’s employment brought them to Alton, area, where they established their residence in nearby Medora.

While her children were completing their formal educational years, Nona worked with the Southwestern School District from 1984-1993. She endeavored to instill in her children and grandchildren a sound conviction in the love, goodness, and eternal salvation that Christ has for us all.

Her interests were many including first, and foremost her family and family history. Other interests involved theater and theater production, music, museums, culture, or anything that would increase her awareness of the world around her. She loved to travel and considered herself greatly enriched by having traveled throughout the US and to many other areas of the world. She and her husband exposed their children and grandchildren to many of the museums, plays, musical shows, and the travels that she so enjoyed.

She was a quiet, reserved person, who was kind, polite, and cared for others.

In addition to her husband, Jim, she is survived by two sons, Robert Alan Quick of Alton, and Ronald Evan (Shona Jo) Quick of Bethalto; daughter Donna Melissa Churchich of Alton; brother Gordon (Nancy) Hayward; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded by her parents; two infant sons Darryl Jeffrey Quick and Gerald Lael Quick; Daughter Tamara Larisa Quick.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Greater Alton Church of Christ in Rosewood Heights.

Funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Greater Alton Church of Christ in Rosewood Heights.

Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice of Alton, Society of Former Agents of the FBI, or a church of one’s choice.

Condolences may be left online at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.