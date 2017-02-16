Winning Communities discuss options for water supply

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, members of the public were invited to hear a presentation of options and research regarding Carlinville’s water supply.

President of Winning Communities Richard Oswald opened the meeting by discussing some background on the nonprofit organization. He turned the floor over to MECO Engineering Vice President Max Middendorf who led the discussion on the current state of Carlinville’s water supply as well as the research that has been done on other potential options to provide quality water to Carlinville.

Middendorf stated that the process of looking into different options for Carlinville’s water supply started a little over three years ago. “The genesis of this research was due to concerns about the ongoing water quality issues as well as the endurability of the supply itself,” he said.

Middendorf explained that they started looking at the existing water treatment plant and supply. The current source of water comes from the lake south of town, whcih was built in 1939. He added that there hasn’t been any major restorative work around this lake’s watershed since its inception. He said that there is a build up of sedimentation and that lake treatment is an extensive process. Middendorf said, “We looked at the improvements that were going to be required and what it would take to clean the perimeter of the lake.”

Middendorf also stated that they wanted to look at other options for a water supply, while they were looking at restorative options for the current supply. One option was exploring what major wholesale providers were close to Carlinville that could also help sustain Carlinville in the future despite population growth and increase of demand. Although they explored several possible providers such as Otter Lake, they found that this wasn’t a feasible option.

The cost to rejuvenate the lake was also looked into, and Middendorf said it was a highly regulated process to provide water from any lake. “Water quality changes on a frequent basis due to obstacles like rainfall or algae blooms,” he said. Treatment technology would have to be adapted to provide quality water that meets these regulations, and there needs to be qualified operators running the plant.

Middendorf did state that Carlinville has been doing a successful job so far of monitoring the water quality but it has come at a cost. The infrastructure must be maintained, and the labor cost does add up when an operator must be on sight at all times. Overall, it’s an expensive process.

However, options for Carlinville’s water supply didn’t end there. Middendorf said that they looked at other ways to provide water to Carlinville. One of these choices was ground water and possible sources near Carlinville.

According to Middendorf, they utilized a database through the Illinois State Geological Survey. Essentially, this database was able to capture any wells within the state, and each was given a log number. These wells could be clicked on to provide further data. Due to the fact that Carlinville would need a water supply of 1500 gallons per minute in order to meet growth and future demands, Middendorf stated that the best aquafer they found is also utilized by cities like Jerseyville, Eldred and other communities up and down the Illinois River.

Middendorf stated that the current cost to produce water out of the lake is $2.06 per 1,000 gallons. These numbers were last updated in early 2015. He outlined the cost of several more options that would provide a more sustainable water supply to give a comparison that the city aims to keep finances in mind throughout their search.

Several of these options include running water through a pipeline from wells surrounding Carlinville, which would cost $3.32 per 1,000 gallons; purchasing wholesale water from Jerseyville, which would cost $5.00 per 1,000 gallons; and improving the current situation with lake and watershed, which would cost $4.30 per 1,000 gallons.

However, Middendorf said that the conclusion they kept coming back to in regards to improving the current lake was that the sedimentation levels are high enough that with the existing intake it makes this option an unsustainable one.

To further this evaluation of options, representatives from organizations that fund public works projects were met with to discuss potential grants and loans. Additionally, professionals such as representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture were spoken to and invited to discuss options.

Eventually, Middendorf stated that the current option they are considering came into view. This would be a formation of a regionalized water supply, which would serve Carlinville, Jerseyville, Jersey Rural Water Company and Fosterburg Water District. This option was broken down into three alternates with alternate two having three possible options.

Alternate one would involve a system that would use the current Jerseyville well site, a new 10 MGD treatment plant, 1,000,000 gallon elevated water storage and distribution of finished water for a shared water supply and treatment process. There would be a delivery rate of approximately 8,600 gallons per minute.

Alternate two, option a would utilize the existing Jerseyville well site, a new 6 MGD treatment plant, 1,000,000 gallon elevated water storage and distribution of finished water for a shared water supply and treatment process. There would be a delivery rate of approximately 4,600 gallons per minute.

Alternate two, option b (which was the overall recommended option) would utilize the existing Jerseyville well site, a new 6 MGD treatment plant and distribution of finished water for a shared water supply and treatment process. There would be a delivery rate of approximately 8,600 gallons per minute.

Alternate two, option c would utilize the existing Jerseyville well site, a new 6 MGD treatment plant and distribution of finished water for a shared water supply and treatment process. There would be a delivery rate of approximately 4,600 gallons per minute.

Alternate three involved a breakdown of all those with operating permits within a four county area was listed with whom each entity distributed or sold finished water. Essentially, all entities would purchase water from another source.

With the recommended option (alternate 2, option b), the cost would be $59,631,750 for construction and $75,697,000 for a total project cost. In regards to funding, this option would cost $4.06 per 1,000 gallons with 100 percent loaned, $3.41 per 1,000 gallons with 75 percent loaned and a 25 percent granted and $2.75 per 1,000 gallons with 50 percent loaned and 50 percent granted.

To conclude the presentation of research done on Carlinville’s water supply options, Middendorf clarified that it’s just a concept at this point. The purpose was to display to the public what work was currently being done to address the issue. A question and answer session took place after the explanation, so Carlinville citizens could express any further concerns they might have had.