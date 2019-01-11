Windstar Lines bus service opens in Gillespie

Windstar Lines, a charter bus service based in Carroll, Iowa, has, as of Jan. 2, opened up shop in the garages formerly occupied by Cavallo Bus Lines in East Gillespie.

“With the sudden closing of long-time Cavallo Bus lines last August, we wanted to fill the void in the area for charter bus service,” said Windstar Lines President Jeff Greteman, who founded the company with his brothers, Scott and Pat. “We feel there is a great deal of potential business opportunity in the corridor between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.”

At this time, Windstar is leasing the garages, but not the office space across the street, from Cavallo. In addition, they have hired several of the former Cavallo employees, including drivers, two mechanics, and Operations Manager Shannon Zbornak, who will work out of an office in the garage. To start, the company will operate just a few buses out of Gillespie, with the goal of having 15 coaches based out of that location within three years, adding them as business allows.

In addition to headquarters in Carroll, Iowa, Windstar Lines has branches in eight other communities: Cedar Rapids, Des Moines and Dubuque in Iowa; Lincoln, Neb.; Kansas City, Mo.; Las Vegas, Nev.; Sioux Falls, S.D.; and Rockford. The Gillespie branch will be the company’s 10th location. The company’s fleet consists of 125 late-model motor coaches operating in the lower 48 states and Canada; the buses traveled in excess of six million miles in 2018. They provide charter service for schools, churches, businesses, universities, bank travel clubs, tour companies and convention planners.

“We are looking forward to serving the area and will be hiring several drivers over the next few months,” said Greteman.

For more information, visit gowindstar.com.

Windstar buses have started arriving at the former Cavallo Bus Lines property in East Gillespie. Windstar Lines began leasing the garages as of Jan. 2.