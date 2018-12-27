Winds of change in the forecast for Illinois high school football

Winds of change in the forecast for Illinois

By Jackson Wilson

The votes are in!

In recent years, the Illinois High School Association Football Advisory Committee has been debating about possibly changing the landscape of regular season high school prep football schedules across the state. Thanks to a narrow 324-307 coaches’ vote, it has officially been announced that conference play will no longer be in effect after the 2020 season. Instead, all teams will be grouped appropriately based on geographical district location and school size.

With this new format in play, a nine-game regular season campaign will remain. However, there will come some new additions to the rule system. Playoff classes will be determined and announced prior to the first week, rather then on selection day at the end of the year. Schools will be placed into eight different districts assigned by the Illinois High School Association to account for seven of the contests. The remaining games will be based on special arrangements and agreements between athletic staffs. The top four teams in each group will qualify for the playoffs, based on performance in district play.

Some of the goals and positive intentions of this refurnishing were to reduce travel distance to road games, cure the headache that comes with conference realignment, stabilize scheduling and even provide a home for independent high schools that are currently non-conference.

Some coaches were unhappy with the change due to the elimination of several rivalries and the dismantling of classical traditional conferences like the Central State Eight and Sangamo. Yet, the pluses outweighed the minuses.

The Carlinville Cavaliers currently play in the South Central Conference with the Greenville Comets, Hillsboro Hiltoppers, Pana Panthers, Vandalia Vandals, Gillespie Miners, Staunton Bulldogs, Roxana Shells, Litchfield Purple Panthers and Southwestern Piasa Birds. The conference underwent a realignment with East-Alton Wood River and Alton Marquette in 2012. Gillespie and Staunton returned to the South Central after moving out of a dissolving Prairie State Conference that they had originally joined three years prior.

Come 2021, the Cavies will most likely be marking several neighbors like the North Mac Panthers onto their annual slates, depending on the class assignments. Carlinville defeated their Macoupin County rivals from Virden 27-21 in the 2016 Class 3A football state semifinal. The two programs haven’t met since.

At the conclusion of this process, conference play will still be in effect for other high school sports.