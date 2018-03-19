Wilma M. McWilliams, 103

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (March 19, 2018) – Wilma Marie McWilliams, 103, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., passed away Feb. 19, 2018, at her daughter’s home.

She married Harry McWilliams; he preceded her in death.

Mrs. McWilliams was a member of United Church of Christ in Carlinville for many years, before retiring and moving to Florida with her husband. After he died, she moved to South Carolina to live with her daughter.

Surviving are two sons, Stephen (Sally) of Peachtree City, Ga., and Guy (Nena) of Greenville, S.C.; a daughter, Christy, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service was held at Seacoast Church Chapel in Mt. Pleasant.