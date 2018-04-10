Wilma J. Rhodes, 76

CARLINVILLE (April 10, 2018) – Wilma Jean Rhodes, 76, of Carlinville passed away Wednesday morning, April 4, 2018, at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

Wilma was born Aug. 8, 1941, in Shipman, a daughter of Wilbur James and Althea Roseline (Hopper) Cadmus.

Wilma graduated from Southwestern High School with the class of 1959.

She married Russell Rhodes on Sept. 30, 1960, in Kemper, and they were united in marriage for 57 years.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Charles and Gary Cadmus.

Wilma babysat until she went to work at Ben Franklin in the fabric department. Later she worked at Walmart in their fabric department until she retired in 1990 to care for her first-born grandson. She was a member of Charity Baptist Church in rural Carlinville.

Visitation was held on Friday, April 6, from 4-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville. Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 7, at the funeral home, with Rev. Justin Reynolds.

Wilma is survived by her husband, Russell; daughters, Karen (Lynn) Etter of Carlinville, Joanne (Randy) Albert of Carlinville, and Pam (companion Randy Titsworth) Rhodes of Divernon; grandsons, Zach (fiancée Ellen) Etter, Travis (Layli) Albert, Ross (Whitney) Albert, Caleb (fiancée Kenzie) Spangler, and Collin (Whitney) Spangler; and a great-grandchild due in October.

Memorials may be made to Charity Church in Carlinville.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, was in charge of arrangements.