Wilma J. Melchert

Wilma J. Melchert, 85, of Gillespie, died in Wood River on June 12, 2019.

She was born June 25, 1933, in Staunton, to John Straub and Myrtle (Bozarth) Straub. She married William Melchert. He preceded her in death in 2002. She worked as a merchant for a clothing and shoe store as well as a real estate agent. Wilma was a member of the Gillespie Ambulance Board, Gillespie Lion Club, EMT, president of Gillespie Cemetery, treasurer of Trinity Baptist Church in Gillespie and treasurer of the city of Gillespie.

She is survived by her son, Dennis (Amy) Melchert of Wood River; daughter, Denise Melchert of Alton; grandchildren, Jeremy Profitt, Nichole Peterson, Josh Melchert, Ryan Melchert, Cody Conlee, Cartel Elliott, Derrick Courtland and Darrion Courtland; step-grandchildren, Timothy Summers, Elizabeth Summers, Charles Summers and great-grandchildren.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, spouse and 11 brothers and sisters.

Visitation was Tuesday at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Funeral services were Wednesday. Burial followed at Memorial Park Cemetery in Staunton.

Memorials are suggested to Gillespie Cemetery or Trinity Baptist Church. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.