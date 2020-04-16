Wilma D. Huyear

Wilma D. Huyear, 88, of Carlinville, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Barnes Hospital in St. Peters, Mo.

Wilma was born Dec. 21, 1931, in Palmyra, a daughter of John and Ethel Walk Holliday.

Wilma graduated from Northwestern High School with the Class of 1950.

She married Robert H. (Bob) Huyear, in Carlinville at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Wilma’s life was spent taking care of the books at Huyear Trucking in Carlinville, where she was a co-owner. She previously worked for the ASCS office in Carlinville for 15 years before devoting her time to raising their daughter and keeping the trucking firm running smoothly.

She was a member of Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville. She enjoyed her spare time helping at the Macoupin County Antique Agricultural Association and attending car and tuck shows with Bob. Her most enjoyable time was spent with her daughter and her grandsons.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents and infant sister, Barbara Jean Holliday.

Private family graveside services were held Saturday, April 11, 2020. A funeral mass and visitation will be held after the health issues are settled.

Burial will be in New Calvary Cemetery, Carlinville.

Wilma is survived by her husband, Robert H. Huyear of Carlinville; daughter, Judy (Darryl) Rothermich of Saint Charles, Mo.; grandsons, John (Molly Reiher) Winsel of Edwardsville; Joel Winsel of St. Charles, Mo.; Jarid Winsel of Carlinville; sister, Marilyn (Bob) Turner of Palmyra; brother, Jerry (Isla) Holliday of Palmyra; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin County Animal Shelter and Macoupin County Antique Agricultural Association.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.