Wilma “Chris” Schoen

Wilma “Chris” Schoen, 87, of Gillespie, died at her residence on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

She was born Sept. 2, 1932, in Auburn, to Christopher C. Allen and Rosie (Byers) Allen. She married Edward Schoen. He preceded her in death on August 25, 1991.

She was a machine operator at Roller Derby and later a CNA at St. Francis Hospital. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Pat) Schoen of Pennsylvania; Greg (Sharon) Schoen of Hillsboro; Mark (Jill) Schoen of Gillespie; Jeff Schoen of Gillespie; and Terry Schoen of Gillespie; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, grandsons, Kyle Schoen, Joel Schoen, daughter-in-law, Stephanie Schoen and seven sisters.

A public graveside service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Gillespie Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Adopt-A-Pet or Gillespie Benld Ambulance Service.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.