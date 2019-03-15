Williams-Sanson announce engagement

Don and Helen Williams of Wentzville, Missouri has announced the engagement of their daughter, Abigail “Abby” Williams, to Andrew “AJ” Sanson, son of Jack and Gail Sanson of Carlinville.

Abby graduated from Webster University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and a Master of Arts degree in management and leadership. She is an inside sales representative for World Wide Technology in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

A.J. graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in mass communications from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, and is an account manager for Grainger Industrial Supply in St. Louis, Missouri.

The couple live in Brentwood, Missouri and plan to marry in October 2019 in St. Louis.

A.J.’s maternal grandparents are Marge Leefers of Carlinville and the late Jim Leefers. His paternal grandparents were the late Howard “Shorty” and Lydia Sanson.