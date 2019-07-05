William Z. Austwick

William Zane Austwick, 83, of Carlinville, passed away Thursday evening, June 27, 2019 at Carlinville Rehab & Health Care in Carlinville.

Zane was born on November 21, 1935 to Herbert and Letha (Pratt) Austwick in Hettick.

He graduated from Northwestern High School with the class of 1953. Zane married Doris Talkington on April 13, 1958 in Shipman, and she preceded him in death on February 10, 2017.

Zane was a lifetime farmer in the Carlinville area. He also worked as a farm manager for Carlinville National Bank, as well as a partner in Austwick Lumber Company in Carlinville, Austwick Farm Supply, and worked for ABC Building Supply in Springfield. Zane was the past president the Carlinville Chamber of Commerce, member of the Carlinville Lions Club, served on the Macoupin County Fair Board for 30 years, served on the Farm Bureau Board and was very active in the Macoupin County Historical Society. He was a member of Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed his coffee groups.

Zane is survived by his son, Brian (Kerri) Austwick of Plainview; grandchildren, Brandon, Katelynn and Bailey Buckner and Cody Austwick; and two nieces, Connie Levora and Vicki Haltman.

Zane was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Becky Austwick; and two brothers, Lendell and Verald Austwick.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville.

Funeral Services were Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Ss. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, Carlinville, with Deacon Denny Baker officiating.

Burial was in the New Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, Macoupin County Fair or Macoupin County Historical Society.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.