William Scott Luebbert

William “Bill” Scott Luebbert, 57, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Piasa.

He was born Oct. 10, 1964, in Alton, to the late Dudley Tidwell and Rose Marie (Lilley) Luebbert.

He married Tina Marie Wheeler in St. Louis, Missouri on Aug. 10, 1985. She preceded him in death on July 3, 2017.

Bill worked for RCS Construction in Bethalto.

He will be remembered as an animal lover, with a special place in his heart for his horse, “Coke”. He loved camping, traveling and trying new restaurants.

He is survived by his son, Seth (Tessa Cameron) Luebbert; grandchildren, Landon, Camden, Peyton; sister, Kimberly Luebbert Nappier; two brothers, Jimmy (Paula) Luebbert, Teddy (Kristie) Luebbert; girlfriend, Carmen Elfgen; bonus daughter, Hope Carter; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and daughter in law, Kristen Luebbert.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, with Patrick Thatcher officiating.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials in Bill’s name may be made to Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

