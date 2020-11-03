William S. “Bill” Carriker

William S. “Bill” Carriker, 97, of Carlinville, formerly of Raymond, passed away Friday afternoon, Oct. 30, 2020 at Pleasant Hill residence in Girard.

William was born Jan. 20, 1923 to Elmer and Cleo (Bishop) Carriker in Butler Township. He was a 1941 graduate of Raymond High School. On June 16, 1946 he married Eileen VanZant in Raymond.

Bill served his country in the Army-Air Force during WWll. He started his working career as the owner of a grocery store in Raymond.

Later, Bill worked for Sears-Roebuck Company for 33 years, retiring as the credit manager in Peoria in 1985, Bill was a member of the Carlinville United Methodist Church, serving as a Lay Speaker, Carlinville Lion’s Club, and the American Legion.

Bill kept busy after retirement rehabbing houses in the area. Bill dedicated his life to loving the Lord and his family.

William is survived by his son, Jim (Judy) Carriker of Raymond; daughter, Kathleen Carriker of Girard; grandson, Bradley (Amber) Carriker of Standard City; two granddaughters, Jessica (Ryan) Millburg of Farmersville and Ashley (Brad) Marshall of Georgetown, Ky.; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Alyssa, Molly, Emma, Jack, Hank and Will; several nieces and nephews.

William was preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Cleo Carriker, wife, Eileen Carriker; brothers, Joe, Charlie, Phil, Elmer and Kenny Carriker; sisters, Alberta Johnston, Myrtle Black, Harriett Crawford and Rachelle Carriker.

Graveside Funeral services were held Nov. 4, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Asbury Cemetery, Raymond, with Rev. Rex Hendrix officiating. Military rites will be conducted at the cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Carlinville United Methodist Church.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.