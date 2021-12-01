William Robert Rhodes

William Robert “Bill” Rhodes, 75, of Girard, IL, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Bill was born on Dec. 4, 1945 to Raymond and Lilly (Critchelow) Rhodes in Kirk, Kentucky.

He graduated from New Berlin High School with the class of 1964 and served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.

Bill was an avid hunter and fisher, fished with his kids and grandkids, hunted with his son and Kaleb. He loved working on Fighter jets. He spent time in Vietnam, Italy and Kuwait. He retired from The Air National Guard 183rd Fighter Wing in Springfield, where he worked as a full time F-16 mechanic. He loved to teach his grandsons how to work on cars. In retirement he began to love gardening and canning with his daughter. He was an active member of Virden American Legion Post 386. He loved to joke around with people and never met a stranger.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Melissa M. (Ryan) Henke of Girard; son, Bryan Rhodes of Kincaid; six grandchildren, Lillian, Kaleb, Maxwell, and Jackson Henke, and Bryannah and Fenton Rhodes; brother, James Rhodes of Hillsboro; sister, Catherine (Bruce) Smith of Chapin; sister, Nora Atter of Springfield; brother, David (Rhonda) Rhodes of Loami; brother, Raymond Rhodes of Virden; numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Mary Carter, Anna Smith and Rena Wilkey.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 9 a.m. at Calvary Pentecostal Church in Carlinville.

Burial will follow in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, with full military honors.

Memorials are suggested to the Boy Scout Troop 61, Virden.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.