William P. “Bill” Ewing

William P. “Bill” Ewing, 64, of Benld died at Community Memorial Hospital, Staunton, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:50 p.m.

He was born Jan. 2, 1956, in St. Louis, Mo. to Bill Ewing and Elizabeth M. “Bette” (Salovich) Reger. He married Debbie Bertolino Ewing May 31, 1991 in Benld.

He worked at Clark Oil for 15 years and then maintenance at Scott Air Force Base from 2003 until his retirement Oct. 31, 2018. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines. William was a member of the American Legion Post 362 of Staunton and CFU Lodge. He was a Kansas City Chiefs Fan and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed wood fires.

He is survived by his father, Bill (Christine) Ewing of Hamel; mother, Bette Reger of Sawyerville; spouse, Debbie Bertolino Ewing of Benld; nieces and nephews, Brandon (Jenny), Nick, Justin (Taylor), Jackie, John, Ryan and Ryder; siblings, Kim (Rodney) Pearson of Carlinville and Christopher Ewing of Staunton. Private family services will be held. Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice.

Those wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.