William O. Dever

William O. “Bill” Dever, 83, of Gillespie, passed away at Cedarhurst of Collinsville, on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 6:20 a.m.

He was born April 24, 1935, in Cleveland, WV to William O. Dever and Delphia (Bender) Dever. He married Carol Jean Dever on August 11, 1956, in Granite City. She preceded him in death on April 8, 1999.

He was a retiured Master Sergeant after having served in the US Air Force for 21 years. He served during Korea and Vietnam.

He is survived by his sons, Steven W. (Belinda) Dever of Benld, Bruce A. Dever of Staunton, and Bryan K. (Nataliya) Dever of Hillsboro; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. William was preceded in death by his parents; spouse; son, William C. Dever; two brothers and three sisters.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Gillespie Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie, is in charge of arrangements.