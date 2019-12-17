William Norris

William Jeffrey “Wild Bill “ Norris, 83, of Farmersville, and formerly of Palmyra, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019) at his residence.

He was born Aug. 6, 1936 in Pana, the son of the late William A. and Anna Mary Endris Norris.

He married the love of his life Alma Jean Ralston of Palmyra June 9, 1956 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Palmyra. Their marriage was the first performed in the new church.

He is survived by his wife; five children, Mark (Vickie) Norris and Jeff (Emily) Norris all of Farmersville, Teresa (Jerry) Ambrose of Scottville, Jean (Bill) Langley of Jacksonville and Anna (Barry) Austin of Franklin; 15 grandchildren, Robbie (Melissa) and Bryan (Allison) Morehead, Chris (Susan) Norris, Becky (Marc) Myers, Sarah (Doug) Drew-Campbell, Jennifer (Mat) Dalton, Justin (Clarissa) Ambrose, Elisha (Bob) Lonergan, Nick and Brett Langley, Danielle Austin (fiancé Mick Londrigan) and Lacie Austin (fiancé Casey Zimmer), Abilene, Emmalyn and Allison Norris (aka the Norris girls); 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert “Bob” Norris of Greenfield; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog Joe.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, “their angel” Anna Marie; sisters, LaVeta “Tootie” Gerlach, Mary Catherine Langheim and Norma Jean Norris.

He was raised in Farmersville before moving to Greenfield and attending Greenfield High School. After marrying Alma, they resided in Scottville, Murrayville, Palmyra and then finally Farmersville retiring in 1999.

He loved his family and watching them grow up. “Wild Bill” never knew a stranger and was always ready to wheel and deal. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic church in Farmersville and was a faithful servant to his Lord.

A funeral mass was held Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Farmersville. Burial followed in St. Martins Cemetery in Farmersville.

Visitation took place at the church prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Farmersville-Waggoner Rescue Squad, c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 Tanner, Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.